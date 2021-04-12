I was personally disappointed that Webster voted down the Prop 1 “Use Tax.” I do think the proponents could have done a better job demonstrating the importance and explaining what the revenue would be used for.
However, I have a suggestion for Webster Groves City Council: Take a page from the GOP Missouri House and disregard the will (and vote) of the people and just enact a use tax and collect the money anyway.
Every reader, whether you lean Red or Blue, should be outraged by what is occurring in Jeff City regarding Medicaid expansion right now. I implore you to call your state representatives (especially if you lean Red), and urge them to follow their Oath of Office.
Clark Hotaling
Webster Groves