A popular University City restaurant is opening its second location in Kirkwood. Taco Buddha, an eatery serving up tacos with an international twist, has set its sights on 11111 Manchester Road, the former location of Hardee’s.
Taco Buddha owner Kurt Eller attended the April 6 Kirkwood Planning and Zoning Commission meeting to request a site plan review and obtain a special use permit for outdoor dining for the roughly 27,000-square-foot lot.
“We’re really excited about the site and this opportunity,” said Eller.
The Kirkwood location will do away with the building’s existing drive-thru, but plans to offer curbside pickup service, as well as indoor and outdoor dining with a covered patio.
The restaurant will be open Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.; Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.; and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
A subcommittee assigned to view the site met Monday morning, April 11. The subcommittee will present its findings to the planning and zoning commission at a future meeting.