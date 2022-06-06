Becky Hohenstein is one of those rare people who knew what she wanted to do right from the start. After 42 years of teaching, she’s leaving some big shoes — and a big hot dog — to fill.
Hohenstein spent most of that time at St. Paul’s Lutheran School in Des Peres, first as a third grade teacher and then as a kindergarten teacher — a role she has been in for the past 27 years. In 2011, she was named the Lutheran Education Association’s National Distinguished Early Childhood Teacher of the Year.
Hohenstein, who recently retired at the end of this semester after nearly three decades, said her approach to teaching has changed throughout the years.
“When I first started, you had your chalkboards and you might have had one computer in the building. Twenty-seven years later, there’s a brand new smartboard in my classroom,” she said. “You definitely have to keep up with technology, but I’m still a very hands-on person. I feel like there’s an important balance between academics and learning to play.”
Not long after she started teaching kindergarten, that desire to keep things hands-on led Hohenstein to a unique way of teaching letter sounds. Once a week at the start of the school year, she would wear a costume or accessory pertaining to a different letter of the alphabet.
Her students were delighted to see Kermit the frog for “F,” dance with a giant hot dog for “H,” or meet a life-sized slice of pizza for “P” — often with fun activities matching the costume. She even had something for the more challenging letters, including an X-ray necklace for “X” and a quilt for “Q.”
“My most difficult one (costume) to wear is an inflatable cactus,” said Hohenstein, noting that she would commit to the costumes for the entire day.
In addition to hanging up her human-sized milk carton, Hohenstein will also be retiring from the Hands In Service Puppeteers Ministry, a program she piloted 15 years ago. Since its inception, the ministry has amassed a collection of over 400 puppets and has performed original programs at St. Paul’s and beyond.
During her stint as puppet master, Hohenstein directed over 100 high school puppeteers, numerous Easter programs and over 100 Children’s Messages.
“We’ve been very fortunate with our high school volunteers. A majority come on as freshmen and stay until they’re seniors,” she said. “I’m always amazed that these kids dedicate a whole summer to practicing and, once the school year starts, they dedicate themselves to traveling.”
Hohenstein said her fondest memories in the classroom are working with “such fun staff” at St. Paul’s and hosting special days for her kindergarteners, culminating units with exciting activities with themes like “Polar Express,” “Under the Sea” and “Japan.”
She’s also grateful to have worked for a Lutheran school for her entire career and to share the Bible with students.
“I love when they say ‘Jesus time’ is their favorite,” she said. “Some have heard the stories and others have not. It’s so fun to be able to share that time with them.”
Hohenstein plans to do some traveling in retirement, though she mainly looks forward to relaxing and spending more time with her husband — also a teacher at St. Paul’s — and with her children and three grandsons.
Still, once a teacher, always a teacher. Hohenstein said she won’t be far from St. Paul’s in the future.
“My husband is still involved, subbing and driving the bus. I’m sure I’ll still be involved in different ways with the church and the school,” she said.