Although some pools opened earlier this week after getting the go-ahead from St. Louis County to open beginning Monday, June 15, not all area pools will be opening this season. Check out the guide below for the status of area pools. Before planning a trip, be sure to confirm the pool is open by calling or checking online. The St. Louis County Health Department guidelines for pools that have reopened (or plan to) can be viewed here.
WEBSTER GROVES: The Webster Groves Aquatic Center will not be open this season due to the "difficulty" of following the county's "heavy restrictions" on public pools. Read more about the decision in our story here.
KIRKWOOD: Select portions of the Kirkwood Aquatic Center opened on Monday, June 15. Only public swimming will be offered and all special events have been canceled. Kirkwood, Glendale and Oakland resident ID cards are required to enter, and residents must preregister for swim sessions. For anyone who has cards that expired after Jan. 1, 2018, those cards have been extended to the end of the summer for free. New residents should call the front desk at 314-822-5855 to get an ID. To register for a swim session, visit this page. Visit the Kirkwood Aquatic Center Facebook page for the most up-to-date information.
DES PERES: The Lodge Des Peres opened on Monday, June 15. Memberships and passes will be extended to reflect the time the facility was closed. Admission is limited to current Lodge members and Des Peres residents. Residents and members are not allowed to bring non-resident guests. Non-member resident admission will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Visit this webpage for the most up-to-date information.
SHREWSBURY: The Shrewsbury Family Aquatic Center is opening on Wednesday, June 17. During the first phase of opening, passes are limited to residents only. Beginning June 29, non-resident and nanny passes will be available for purchase, but non-residents will only be allowed to get a pool pass if they've had one in the past three years. More information and pool guidelines are available on the Shrewsbury Family Aquatic Center webpage.
CRESTWOOD: The Crestwood Aquatic Center opened on June 15. The pool is not currently open to non-residents who do not already have a membership and occupancy is reduced to 25% of its normal limits. Every patron with a current membership or ID card must pre-register for a designated date and time to swim. Visit the Crestwood Parks and Recreation Facebook page for more details and how to register for a swim time.
MAPLEWOOD: The Maplewood Family Aquatic Center opened on Monday, June 15. The pool is currently open to only Maplewood and Richmond Heights residents, but that will be re-evaluated as the summer progresses. Visit this webpage for the most up-to-date information.
UNIVERSITY CITY: The Heman Park Pool will not be open this summer.