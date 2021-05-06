There are so many sweet options sprinkled throughout downtown Kirkwood, the district is serving up a self-guided tour of treats to celebrate Mother’s Day on Saturday, May 8.
“Sweets On Every Street” will offer doughnuts, chocolates, cupcakes, kettle corn, candies, shaved ice, gelato, gluten-free confections, restaurant desserts and more! There will also be sweet offerings from Kirkwood’s locally-owned shops.
Activities include sales and specials throughout downtown Kirkwood, live music, Kirkwood Garden Club’s plant sale, the Mayors for Meals food drive at the Kirkwood Train Station at 110 W. Argonne, and activities at Kirkwood Farmers’ Market.
Additional event details, including a listing of businesses participating in Sweets on Every Street, are available on Downtown Kirkwood’s website at downtownkirkwood.com.
The Downtown Kirkwood Sweets on Every Street event is coordinated by the Downtown Kirkwood Special Business District.
Event Schedule
8 a.m. — Kirkwood Farmers’ Market Opens: Local vendors, produce, ᴀowers, treats, etc.
9 a.m. to noon — Kirkwood Garden Club Plant Sale and Mayors for Meals food drive at the train station
10 a.m. — Tunes at Ten performance by Sadie Hawkins Day
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. — In-store sales and specials throughout Downtown Kirkwood