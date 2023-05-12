Take mom on a self-guided tour of Downtown Kirkwood on Saturday, May 13, for some sweet treats.
“Sweets On Every Street!” runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with offers of ice cream, doughnuts, chocolates, cupcakes, kettle corn, candies, shaved ice, gelato, gluten-free confections, restaurant desserts and more.
Participating merchants include Amigos Cantina, 120 W. Jefferson; Chocolate, Chocolate, Chocolate, 112 N. Kirkwood; Clementine’s Creamery, 140 W. Argonne; Junior League, 106 N. Kirkwood; Kerry Cottage, 113 N. Kirkwood; Lass and Laddie, 161 W. Jefferson; and Mod On Trend, 112 E. Jefferson.