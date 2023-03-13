Sweetness on Silver Lane shines again this spring. One of our neighbor’s was born with Down syndrome. He enjoys playing ball with his neighbors even though his skills are a bit behind.
While shooting hoops one afternoon, his neighbor lowered the height of the basketball net, and the boy made a basket. The crowd went crazy. However, there wasn’t a crowd. It was just the two boys, shooting hoops on the street.
I was watching this while folding laundry. I wanted to run down the street hollering, waving my arms, playing a kazoo to celebrate the basket. The boys would have thought I had lost my mind. Maybe I had lost my mind — I was going crazy about one pal helping another. Big deal -— it was simply two bros hanging in the hood. One boy shot a hoop and made it. Yes, sweetness shines on Silver Lane.
Suzanne Hembrough
Kirkwood