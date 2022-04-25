There’s a song I loved in middle school called “I’m In a Bad Mood” by Iwata Sayuri. I was particularly enamored with the last line, which is, translated from the original Japanese: “I’m going to find something that can’t exist without me and chase it.”
I’ve always considered that a nice philosophy to live by. What’s something only I can contribute to the world? What can’t exist without me?
That thing for young Melissa was cooking, and my go-to for impressing people was a recipe for swan-shaped cream puffs I got from a cruise ship cookbook when I was 13.
They ticked all the boxes — delicious, show-offy, and easier to make than they appeared. I brought them to school functions. I gave some to the boy I was courting. I served them at dinner parties and friend gatherings. I was proud to be the swan-shaped cream puff girl, and when I graduated, I went to hotel school in hopes of one day becoming a swan-shaped cream puff woman.
So you can imagine my horror when, during my first week in college, I witnessed someone walk into a classroom with a plate of very familiar baked goods. Turns out, when you go to hotel school, everyone in class was the swan-shaped cream puff girl of their high school.
I’m embarrassed to admit I never really rebounded from that. Sure, I had a few friends and did OK in school, but who was I, if not defined by my ability to create pastries resembling waterfowl?
I finished my hotel degree and even went to culinary school, but it all rang hollow for me. I ended up pivoting careers and went for an associate’s in graphic design at St. Louis Community College-Meramec, where I tried my hand at writing a few articles for the school newspaper. Then the retiring editor-in-chief asked me to take over for her.
After agreeing, I realized rather quickly that the reason I was scouted was because I was the only writer who turned in my assignments on time. What followed was a year of begging volunteers to take on stories, rewriting those stories, writing my own stories — you get the picture.
With regular long hours and the help of my other editors, the Meramec Montage lived on. It was the most difficult thing I’d ever done, and my god, every time I held a new issue in my hands, I felt like a mad scientist standing over a freshly-created homunculus.
I’m sure you’ve figured out where this is going. That paper couldn’t have existed without me. And, if I am to believe my wonderful bosses, neither could this one.
I guess I never actually wanted to be the swan-shaped cream puff girl. I wanted to be the relied-upon girl. The appreciated girl. I wanted a place where my contributions were not just valued but necessary.
My ill-fated culinary career wasn’t my swan song. Maybe this isn’t either. But for now, I know there’s a desk for me at the back of the WKT office, coworkers who value me, and a table in the break room for any sweets I want to share.
Maybe not cream puffs, though. I’ve been more into shortbread these days.