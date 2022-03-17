Naslund, Suzanne, passed away peacefully March 8, 2022.
She was born to Albert and Katheryn (Schulte) O’Rourke in 1939 and was raised in South St. Louis, attending Rose Fanning Grade School and Roosevelt High School. After earning an associate’s degree from Colorado Women’s College, Suzanne worked at Southwestern Bell for several years in a managerial position.
She met her beloved late husband, Ralph, on a blind date, and married him in 1970. They were inseparable and totally devoted to each other. They enjoyed skiing, traveling, pampering their Schnauzer’s, supporting local theater and avidly cheering on all St. Louis sports teams. Ralph and Suzanne resided in Webster Groves throughout their marriage and were extremely proud of their century home in the historical district.
Suzanne was involved in her community as a past president of the Webster Groves Garden Club and a member since 1981. She was also a member of the Webster Groves Herb Society since 2006 and volunteered at Sappington House. She enjoyed gardening, reading, entertaining and shopping. Suzanne will be remembered for her dry sense of humor and sometimes mischievous smile. A favorite story she loved to tell was that she cruised the Panama Canal with Cary Grant!
Over the last few years, Suzanne and Ralph were supported through their health challenges by many dear friends. Special thanks to Sunrise of Webster, Manor Grove and Seasons Hospice.
A graveside service will be held Friday, March 25, 10:45 a.m., at Jefferson Barracks.