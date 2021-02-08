The Webster Groves Police Department is seeking information about a suspicious incident that occurred near Avery Elementary School at Summit and Sunnyside.
On Friday, Jan. 29, a student was walking home from Avery Elementary when he was approached by a vehicle, described as an older blue SUV with a tire on the back. Police said the vehicle was possibly a 2005 Toyota Rav4.
The student was walking south on Summit Avenue on the east sidewalk when the vehicle, traveling south, pulled up next to him and began what appeared to be pacing him. The student looked over and saw the driver, who is described as a white male with brown hair, estimated to be 30-40 years old.
The driver smiled at the child and then used both of his hands to motion for the student to come over to his vehicle. The student said he ignored the man and began walking faster to catch up to the kids in front of him. The vehicle continued to pace the student for a few more seconds, then continued south on Summit Avenue.
The incident is suspicious, but not being treated as criminal at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Webster Groves Police at 314-645-3000 or email perksg@webstergroves.org.