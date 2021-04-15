The Webster Groves Police Department is currently investigating a suspicious incident that occurred on Sunday, April 11, at approximately 6:30 p.m.
A juvenile advised that on that date and time they observed an unknown white male sitting on a park bench in Barbre Park. The man was described as in his early 30s, of medium height, with red or orange hair, clean-shaven and with a tattoo of a dragon and flames on his right arm.
As the juvenile entered the park, walking their dog, the subject asked them how old they were, then stated they were too young to be walking a dog by themselves. As the juvenile tried to walk past, the subject stood up in their path. Startled, the juvenile dropped their dog’s leash and screamed. The subject was last seen running to a black passenger vehicle that left the area south bound on North Elm Avenue. No further description or license plate information is available.
The juvenile proceeded home where they advised their family of the incident.
Although this was not a criminal incident, it is suspicious in nature and remains under investigation. At no time did the suspect make physical contact.
If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Webster Groves Police Department at 314-645-3000.