The Webster Groves Police Department reports is has received a number of calls from residents and businesses regarding a suspicious phone call received by an individual associating themselves with the department.
“We want to clarify that the caller, Alicia Driver, is a representative of the Law Enforcement Partners, an organization that has partnered with the Webster Groves Police Department to create a magnetic calendar project,” according to a statement from the police department.
Proceeds from this project will be donated to the BackStopper’s organization which provides ongoing financial assistance and support to the spouses and dependent children of all police officers, firefighters and volunteer firefighters, and publicly-funded paramedics and EMTs who have lost their lives in the line of duty.
Webster police had received several reports about the calls from citizens concerned about the legitimacy of the calls.