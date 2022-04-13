***UPDATE*** As of 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, the vehicle and driver have been located and the driver has been taken into custody.
On Tuesday, April 12, the Kirkwood Police Department was made aware of two separate incidents in which a male in a dark-colored, possibly blue minivan with a trailer hitch attempted to entice two female juveniles who were walking. After they both refused, the subject left the area.
The incidents are reported to have occurred on April 12 between 3:45 and 4:45 p.m. near North Geyer Road and Essex Ave. in Kirkwood.
The subject is described as a white, heavyset male, approximately 40-50 years old, with a reddish or brown beard wearing sky-blue colored shirt.
Investigators with the Kirkwood Police Department are asking for residents in the area to review video surveillance footage and contact Detective Brianne Steber at 314-984-6914 with any information.
Parents are encouraged to reinforce to their children how to respond in these situations and to remind them to report any suspicious activity to an adult right away.