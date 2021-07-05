Kirkwood police continue to investigate the shooting of a 17-year-old young man in Meacham Park last week.
The teen was shot Thursday night, June 24, in the 300 block of Meacham Street in Kirkwood. Officers responded to a call for a report of shots at 11:18 p.m. and found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound.
Officers immediately began providing life-saving aid, and applied a tourniquet to stop the bleeding, according to Kirkwood Police Department Detective Jason Hutchins. The teen was taken to a hospital and was reported to be in stable condition.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kirkwood Police Department at (314) 822-5858.
The Times will update this story as more information becomes available.