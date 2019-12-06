Glendale police have made an arrest in a recent home invasion case thanks to tips that came in after home security camera footage of the suspect was widely publicized.
Kenneth Lamont Redden, 36, of the 1200 block of Bristol Lane in St. Louis, was charged Nov. 26 with first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, a felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of armed criminal action.
The charges stem from an armed home invasion in Glendale on Nov. 16. His bond was set at $250,000.
Redden has a criminal history that includes prior charges of robbery, armed criminal action, a felon in possession of a firearm and narcotics violations. He is currently on parole. He was released in April 2019 after serving prison time for weapons and narcotics violations.
“This arrest is the result of a team effort of several metropolitan law enforcement agencies,” Glendale Police Chief Jeffrey Beaton said.
Redden is alleged to have committed an armed robbery in Glendale in the 700 block of Bismark Avenue at roughly 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16. He was captured on a home security camera when he approached another house in the area about an hour earlier. In both incidents, he told homeowners he was looking for his lost dog, according to Glendale police.
The burglary on Bismark began when Redden knocked on the residents’ front door, said his dog had gotten out and asked to use the phone, according to Glendale police.
As the homeowner tried to hand him the phone, Redden showed a gun, forced his way into the home, and demanded cash and jewelry. The man and his wife weren’t harmed, but Redden made them lie face down while he fled, according to police.
Redden is believed to have approached at least two nearby homes in the 800 block of Glen Elm Drive about an hour before the burglary on Bismark. In those instances, he also used the ruse that he was looking for his lost dog.
A security camera at one of those homes captured an image of Redden, which the homeowners shared with police. When police showed the video to the victims of the robbery on Bismark, they confirmed it was the same man. The release of the video, which police then shared with media outlets, led to Redden’s arrest on Nov. 26.
“We are grateful to the public who shared their doorbell videos, as well as the tips we received, which led to his identification and arrest,” Glendale Assistant Chief of Police Capt. Bob Catlett said.