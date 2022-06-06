A 17-year-old suspect is in custody following his involvement in a Kirkwood home invasion last week.
At 12:42 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25, multiple Kirkwood police officers responded to a reported home invasion in the 600 block of Brownell Ave. The victim, who was not injured during the invasion, fled to a neighboring residence to call police. The victim gave a detailed physical description of the suspect and said he was armed with at least one handgun.
Witnesses reported the suspect fled northeast in the direction of North Glendale Elementary School. The school promptly initiated its lock-out procedures, as did the nearby Kirkwood Early Childhood Center.
The district’s chief communications officer, Steph Deidrick, said the incident occurred after dismissal at North Glendale Elementary School.
“While the school day had concluded for the majority of our students, the action affected any staff and students remaining in the building,” she said. “We were then advised by law enforcement to also initiate lock-out procedures at Kirkwood Early Childhood Center. KECC was in session and took the recommended precautionary measures.”
With the assistance of surrounding agencies, a search party was formed, but the suspect eluded officers. He was later identified and police made contact with his parents. The suspect’s father brought the 17-year-old suspect to the Kirkwood Police Station, where the suspect surrendered himself to investigators. The juvenile was taken into custody and transported to the St. Louis County Juvenile Detention Center. The case will be turned over to the St. Louis County Family Courts for further review.
According to Kirkwood Police Public Information Officer Gary Baldridge, the suspect is not a Kirkwood resident and this was “not a random act.”