A 22-year-old man was charged with three felonies following a shooting incident at West County Center on Friday, April 2.
Jaymes Mays of St. Louis was charged with three felony counts of unlawful use of a weapon on Saturday, April 3. Mays is currently not permitted to be within 1,000 feet of the mall.
No one was injured during the incident. At roughly 7:50 p.m. on April 2, the Des Peres Department of Public Safety received a call from West County Center related to a shooting. Several agencies responded to assist and secure the center. The initial investigation revealed that an altercation occurred between two groups and a shot was fired by one of the individuals.
The investigation will continue as the Des Peres police attempt to identify other subjects involved in the altercation.