A man with a criminal history has been charged with multiple felonies following a recent crime spree in Kirkwood.
William P. Kehr Jr., 31, of the 7900 block of Fleta Street in Affton, was charged Feb. 8 with two felony counts of vehicle theft, property damage, second-degree burglary, and a misdemeanor for stealing, according to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
He was also charged with two felonies out of Frontenac — first-degree burglary and resisting arrest by fleeing.
Kehr is being held at the St. Louis County Justice Center on a $100,000 cash-only bond.
The Feb. 1 crime spree started with the theft of a white 2018 Dodge Ram truck from Cedarbrook Lane. Kehr’s spree went on to include breaking the window of a vehicle in the 900 block of Barrett Station Road and stealing multiple power tools and personal items, and the theft of a license plate from a vehicle in the 1000 block of Pinegate Drive.
He is charged with burglarizing a residence in the 500 block of North Kirkwood Road, stealing a white 2017 Dodge Ram truck from a driveway in the 300 block of East Adams Avenue, and breaking the windows of several vehicles and stealing tools from within at several locations, according to the Kirkwood Police Department.
Kehr has a history of prior felonies in St. Louis County. In 2013, he pleaded guilty to felonies for burglary and theft, according to court records. He was sentenced to five years in prison, but was given probation.
In 2016, Kehr pleaded guilty to felony possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to five years in prison. He was put on probation.
In 2019, he pleaded guilty to felony stealing. He was sentenced to five years in prison, but was released after 120 days of “shock time” and put on probation, according to court documents.
In April 2021, Kehr was charged with felonies for tampering with a motor vehicle, resisting arrest and stealing — his fourth stealing offense within 10 years, according to St. Louis County court records.
In October 2022, he was charged with felony stealing. In November 2022, he was charged with a felony for stealing a motor vehicle. Those cases are pending.