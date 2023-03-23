Smith, Susan. The dear wife of the late Fred Smith — the love of her life — Susan was the third eldest of nine children, born in 1938 and raised in St. Louis, Missouri. Susan was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Susan Owens; and her siblings, Mary Ann Owen, Margaret Chapman, Monica Korte and Kathleen Wilmes. She is survived by siblings James Owens, William Owens, Patricia Cox, and Michael Owen; stepson, Fred Smith Jr., numerous nieces and nephews; in-laws; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and many friends.
Susan graduated from Harris Teachers College in 1963 with a degree in elementary education and earned her MA in education from SLU in 1968. Susan was a teacher in St. Louis City and University City schools, Venezuela and the Panama Canal Zone. Her legacy is teaching thousands of children how to read. In 1987, she and Fred “retired” to run their cattle farm in Bonnots Mill, Missouri, where Susan, raised in the city, embraced farm life and worked in the Division of Family Services, improving the lives of countless children. After Fred passed in 2000, Susan moved to Warson Woods, making a new life, volunteering her time to help others, enjoying family, reading, making friends and keeping a beautiful yard and garden. Susan, with her sharp wit, honesty, wisdom and sincere kindness had a positive impact in so many people’s lives. Susan donated her body to science.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at St. Genevieve du Bois Catholic Church, 1575 N. Woodlawn Ave., Warson Woods, MO 63122.