Bennet, Susan Newton, passed away on March 7 at age 96.
Mrs. Bennet, the second daughter of Col. John Curtis Newton and Ada Shewman Newton, was born in Tientsin, China, while her father was serving in the U.S. Army in 1925. Mrs. Bennet received her undergraduate degree from the University of South Carolina, where she was a member of the Pi Beta Phi Woman’s Fraternity. She received a master of arts degree in history from Wright State University and a master of arts degree in teaching from Webster University. She was a social studies teacher with the Special School District of St. Louis.
Mrs. Bennet was the wife of Luther Coe Bennet, who preceded her in death in 2008. She met Mr. Bennet in Luzon, Philippines, in 1947 while working for the U.S. government. Mr. Bennet was serving was a U.S. Army Officer, serving in the Philippines at the same time.
Mrs. Bennet had four children: Luther (Linda); John (Jane, now deceased); Laura Bennet Joslin (Steve Joslin); and Martin (Stephanie). She was the grandmother of eight —Elizabeth Sandifer, Natalie Bennet Sutto, Nicole Bennet White, Luther W. Bennet, Sarah Bennet, Steve Joslin, Robert Joslin, and Will Joslin — and the great-grandmother of seven — Lexie Sandifer, Paul Sutto, Charles White, Nathan Sutto, Nicholas Sutto, Luther Q. Bennet, and Ella Bennet.
Mrs. Bennet was an avid reader who served on the Kirkwood Library Board. She authored several historical fiction books based on the life of her 19th century Colorado pioneer grandmother. Mrs. Bennet was a 10th generation descendant of the original Massachusetts Bay Colony Puritan settlers and a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She was a longtime Kirkwood resident and member of First Presbyterian Church of Kirkwood.
Mrs. Bennet will be memorialized at a private family service. While she will be remembered for her Christian faith and example, she was saved by grace alone, through faith alone, and not by her works. She will be buried alongside her husband at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in South St. Louis County. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel.