The results of an anonymous survey of Warson Woods police officers reflects concerns about the proposed police department merger with the neighboring city of Glendale.
The survey came from an ad hoc public safety committee of citizens, which is set to report its findings to the Warson Woods Board of Aldermen as early as June 15.
Committee Member Brian Middendorf at a May 26 meeting read some of the comments from the five Warson Woods police officers that were surveyed. He said four of those officers were “generally against” the police merger with Glendale.
“I do not think that the Warson Woods Police Department should be dissolved. I would stay if the Warson Woods Police Department was not dissolved,” wrote one officer.
However, the officer went on to state that the city should not delay its decision, adding that some officers “see the writing on the wall and are starting to apply with other agencies.”
Another officer took issue with the partnership/merger language.
“This is not a merger or partnership — this is the Warson Woods Police Department dissolving,” the officer wrote.
The officer added that while Glendale Police Chief Jeff Beaton has promised Warson Woods residents the same level of police services that residents receive in Glendale, those services “aren’t as efficient, thorough or as community-oriented as the services we offer our Warson Woods residents.”
Only one officer praised plans for disbanding the Warson Woods Police Department, saying that contracting with Glendale for services would be an improvement for the Warson Woods police officers.
“I also believe that it would be an improvement of police services for the city of Warson Woods,” the officer wrote.
Another officer stated that while the merger plan represented a small amount of savings to the city, citizens would be giving up a lot of police services currently in place.
“I don’t believe the Glendale police command staff would treat the Warson Woods officers as part of the team because we are forcing them to hire us,” the officer continued.
Another officer stated that Warson Woods police officers are more engaged with the community than is the case with Glendale officers. The officer stated that Warson Woods police would lose their seniority, some would lose rank and vacation benefits would be lost.
“We would be starting out at the bottom of the totem pole,” the officer wrote.
But the Warson Woods Board of Aldermen and Mayor Larry Howe have remained adamant that the merger would result in cost savings for the city, and better salaries and benefits for Warson Woods’ existing police officers. Many residents, however, remain unconvinced.
The Warson Woods Board of Aldermen recently announced that it will not be moving forward with a non-binding referendum on the Aug. 3 ballot to gauge citizen interest in the police department merger.
The ad hoc committee plans to present some of its recommendations at the Warson Woods Board of Aldermen meeting on Tuesday, June 15.