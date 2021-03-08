Webster Groves School District Superintendent John Simpson said the district has so far received “encouraging” results from a staff, student and parent survey gauging its response to COVID-19.
Out of the surveys received, Simpson said 90% of parents agree with how the district is handling pandemic safety, along with 70% of students and 60% of staff. The survey also asked students and families if they would select a virtual or responsive program next year. So far, 82% of those surveyed selected in-person learning, with 14% undecided and only 4% selecting virtual.
Simpson said based on final survey results, the district will look into producing its own virtual programming, should the demand exist. The district currently offers virtual classes through partnered platforms Edgenuity and Launch.
Beginning March 15, teachers and school staff will become eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Simpson said that while vaccinating employees is a “gigantic priority” for the district, details for the vaccine rollout have yet to be provided at a county level.