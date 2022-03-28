As a former member and chair of the Kirkwood Board of Adjustment, I have been surprised at those who have jumped to the defense of a builder who invested a lot of money and time on building a house without first having a property line survey done. My personal experience with construction reinforces the prudence of this preparation.
The law states the board of adjustment is not to consider economics when considering the granting of variances. Also, consider what the builder was asking. Should we allow building construction within three feet of a side property line? That would mean houses could be as close as six feet! Not exactly what we normally contemplate when we think of Kirkwood residential neighborhoods.
From an economic standpoint, the contractor’s reckless act to build before a survey cost them tens of thousands of dollars in construction, thousands more to tear down, and threw untold more thousands in fruitless appeal. Rather than excoriating the board of adjustment, or the city council, we should be asking if this is the type of contractor we want building in Kirkwood?
Alan Frost
Kirkwood