It was disappointing to read (May 19, WKT) that Kirkwood High School teachers, administrators and many parents approved of the yearbook’s two-page spread about “hooking up.” The yearbook even described this demeaning behavior as “normal for many high school students.”
But have they considered how this free-for-all sex degrades our girls and turns them into mere sex objects? It then sends a message to guys that girls are there for their sexual pleasure with absolutely no strings attached — what a deal!
I had this conversation with my older brother who replied, “When did girls get so stupid?” It’s sad, but true. And the same could be asked of the adults who condone this unhealthy behavior.
Ellie Dillon
Des Peres