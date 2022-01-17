I am sure that many who have reflected on the one-year anniversary of the Capitol Insurrection share my concern about the future of our country. Just thinking about the tragic possibility of Donald Trump running for president in 2024 gives me apprehension about what other democratic institutions will be torn down, how many convicted cronies will be pardoned and how we may be slowly sliding toward an autocratic government. All of this because of one man’s fragile, yet titan ego that cannot accept the will of the people.
I wonder if Section 3 of the 14th Amendment of the Constitution applies and could be used to prevent such a tragedy. It reads:
“No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice-President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any State legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any State, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof. But Congress may by a vote of two-thirds of each House, remove such disability.”
This seems to apply in this case, and I believe should be fully utilized to ban this person from future office. In fact, I think this amendment should be used to remove the Jim Jordan types or any other members of Congress found to be complicit in the insurrections based on the Jan. 6 committee findings.
Larry Timberlake
Webster Groves