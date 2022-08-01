I am writing this letter to tell our community why I am voting for Trudy Busch Valentine for the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate.
I have known Trudy for 20-plus years. Our friendship began when I heard her speak about spirituality and the influence on health care. I joined the St. Louis University School of Nursing Executive Committee, of which she was the chairperson. She held that position for seven years and demonstrated extraordinary leadership skills and compassion. She developed that board into a diversified committee. The talent that she was able to recruit was impressive. She was able to do this by going out in the community and telling people involved in health care her vision for this committee, and how it would provide resourceful information to the role that nurses would serve.
I am confident that she would show this leadership, understanding and compassion as our U.S. Senator. The qualities are a true gift and would be a refreshing addition to our political system.
Janelle Criscione
Webster Groves