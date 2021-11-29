I was very disturbed by the paid letter from Dick and Nancy Reeves in the Nov. 19 issue of the WKT regarding the Grant’s Trail extension.
First of all, the extension will not be a fiasco. Grant’s Trail is not as crowded as they suggest. I have been consistently riding two to three times a week for the last eight to nine years. I have only seen three accidents, and they were not caused by bicycles going fast.
Next, I believe it will be a public asset to have bikers and joggers coming to downtown Kirkwood. If it helps to eliminate cars, traffic jams and car emissions, that will be beneficial to all and not a “safety disaster.”
Lastly, this is not Kirkwood public safety “foolishness.” City council should be applauded, not shamed, for promoting a more personal, ecologically sound plan to bring Grant’s Trail and more people to downtown Kirkwood.
Don’t we want our “Dear Kirkwood” to be a place for all to gather and be safe?
Diane Gorman
Kirkwood