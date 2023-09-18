I’m writing to express my support for St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones’ plan to limit access to assault rifles. As a concerned citizen who deeply values the safety and well-being of our community, I believe it is imperative that we take steps to prevent the senseless violence that these weapons have contributed to in our country.
The Second Amendment grants individuals the right to bear arms, yet it is essential to acknowledge that there must be reasonable limits to this right in the interest of public safety. Assault rifles have no place in our civilian society. Their sole purpose is for military application, and their availability to the general public heightens the risk of tragic events such as the mass shootings that have plagued our nation.
Limiting access to assault rifles would not infringe upon responsible gun owners’ rights to possess firearms for self defense, hunting and sport shooting. There are a wide variety of alternatives available that can serve these purposes without the capacity for rapid and devastating firepower that assault rifles provide.
As a believer in a God, who created us to live in peace with one another, and a Christ who died rather than choosing to retaliate violently, I believe it is crucial that we prioritize the lives and safety of our citizens over the convenience of owning military-style weapons. By implementing limits on access to assault rifles, we can take a significant step toward reducing the severity and frequency of mass shootings and other gun-related tragedies.
I urge our lawmakers to consider the majority support for this measure from citizens who believe that no individual’s right to own a certain type of firearm should supersede our collective right to live without the constant threat of such devastating violence.
Emma Holley
Webster Groves