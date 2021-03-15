Rep. Jo Doll’s statements on the school choice legislation should be reconsidered (WKT, March 5 issue).
Some school districts have utterly failed the children and families they are supposed to serve, some for multiple generations, and this has led to 65% support for school choice among the public.
The failure of administrators and teachers in these districts to empower every child in their schools with a bare minimum of academic achievement is the single largest problem in our state today.
We don’t tell people with college loans where to go to college, food stamp recipients where to buy food, or Medicaid recipients to go to one hospital, so why can’t we let families choose what type of education is best for them? Imagine a world where children go to smaller schools focused on their interests and responsive to their needs — and there are no overpaid superintendents.
As to the allegation the school choice movement is using the plight of Black children to undermine (failing) schools, there are many black families who are part of the school choice movement who desperately want their own tax dollars back so they may get their children out of schools — schools that are so bad Webster residents would not allow their children to attend for one day.
I can arrange a meeting for Rep. Doll to try to explain to these families that their experiences are inauthentic and that these parents don’t actually know what’s best for their own children. Or, we can reflect how in two weeks’ time Rep. Doll voted to broadly support the idea that the Webster Groves School District is systemically racist and must endeavor to be anti-racist and voted to deny giving families their own tax dollars back to get their children out of said racist district.
Carter Nixon
Webster Groves