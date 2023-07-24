As a senior citizen living in Kirkwood, I was disappointed to see the St. Louis County Bill 114 tabled. Kirkwood has become the tear-down capital of the county with new $800,000-plus houses popping up like dandelions. But these dandelions generate more tax revenue for the county offsetting any decrease for seniors.
And contrary to Mr. David Stokes opinion, these new builds are being bought by “struggling young people,” as he referred to them.
He also misrepresented who was eligible for the tax freeze by trying to elicit support from those he said would not be eligible. Actually, it was well pointed out at the county council meeting that being 62 years old would qualify you for the tax freeze.
As he noted, most seniors have lived in their homes for decades, which means that they require more expense for repairs and maintenance whereas the new builds should require none. Again, another burden on someone who is living on a fixed income.
I want to thank St. Louis Councilman Mark Harder for introducing Bill 114 and hope that it will one day become a reality.
Paul Koenig
Kirkwood