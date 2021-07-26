On Aug. 3, we have an opportunity to support our St. Louis Community College, which has strong relationships with many regional commerce and education partners. We are fortunate that the St. Louis Community College plays a vital role in helping our entire area by training our multi-technical and health care workforce and offering many quality, affordable higher-education opportunities.
The last tax increase for the college was in 1984. Even though many of our real estate property assessments have gone up over the years, the college has not seen the increases, other than the cost-of-living percentage (state law).
In the meantime, state support has dropped due to state budget cuts.
Passage of Proposition R will help the college as it renovates and repurposes the 50-plus year-old buildings and updates job training and retraining programs so that students receive the latest, most pertinent skills and knowledge we need for our region.
We are a community. Even if you don’t personally seek education, you benefit from it in having a workforce that is skilled, ready to meet our ever-changing challenges. Please vote “Yes” on Proposition R.
Joan McGivney
Webster Groves