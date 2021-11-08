I was encouraged to read the robust discussion about the proposed Douglass Hill development in the Oct. 21 issue of the Webster-Kirkwood Times. I also am concerned about the impact of the development on Shady Creek since trees that currently protect the riparian corridor would be removed. I have done many hours of volunteer work with the Webster Groves Parks and Recreation Department to improve the habitat at the Shady Creek Nature Sanctuary, and hope that any development would improve rather than harm the creek.
But there is one other debate currently taking place that has an even larger impact on our local environment, and that is the debate in the U.S. Congress over President Biden’s Build Back Better plan. This legislation would fund critical strategies to address climate change, including requiring 100% clean renewable electricity and funding charging infrastructure for electric vehicles.
I would encourage my neighbors, whichever side of the debate you take on Douglass Hill, to come together to demand that Congress act on climate.
Rep. Cori Bush, who represents a part of this newspaper’s coverage area, is a big supporter of Biden’s plan. She deserves our thanks. However, Rep. Ann Wagner is opposing the bill. I encourage voters in Wagner’s district to contact her today to demand that she support for the Build Back Better bill.
Want more information about the bill? Check the Clean Energy for America website.
John Hickey
Webster Groves