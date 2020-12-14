I was very disappointed to learn that State Sen. Andrew Koenig is threatening to promote legislation that would prevent Missouri counties from implementing public safety measures to reduce coronavirus deaths.
Koenig, who represents Kirkwood, Oakland and Glendale, wants to prevent St. Louis County Executive Sam Page from taking steps to keep St. Louis County residents safe.
I live in Webster Groves and have an 88-year-old mother living here, as well as two children and a spouse. I am glad that Dr. Page is taking steps to reduce the likelihood that my family or I will contract COVID-19. Given that over 1,000 St. Louis County residents have already died from the coronavirus, this is a real issue.
Sen. Koenig should instead be supporting St. Louis County’s science-based actions. If Koenig is looking for politicians to criticize, he should demand that Mitch McConnell support the coronavirus relief bill that was already passed by the House. That would provide tangible support for small businesses in our community who have been impacted by the pandemic.
While he is at it, Koenig could call on Missouri Gov. Parson to implement a statewide mask mandate. I am tired of politicians like Mr. Koenig who are willing to put our lives at risk to score cheap political points. We need more elected officials like Dr. Sam Page who believe in science and will take the tough steps that save lives.
John Hickey
Webster Groves