Any Kirkwood bond issue that includes road repairs will get my vote (“Bond Issue Targets City Street Repairs, Upgrades to Train Station” July 26).
I read a recent study that falls among older adults in the United States have nearly tripled since 2000. Some of the reasons given were that people are living longer and some take medications that affect balance. Not mentioned was failing infrastructure.
As someone approaching the age of 80, and lucky enough to live in Kirkwood, walking is my exercise of choice. Maneuvering the residential streets — especially those with no sidewalks — requires stepping around potholes and being aware of loose gravel. Parents and grandparents pushing strollers who try to lull the little ones to sleep give them bumpy rides! I hope we do not have to wait for a bond issue to pass for these much-needed repairs.
Kirkwood