The Webster Groves School District Board of Education election is a few weeks away, and I am excited to cast my vote for Dr. Grace Lee.
Grace is a woman of great integrity. She is the same in personal spaces as she is in professional environments. She carries herself with an authenticity that beckons your trust and connection. Her ability to create these genuine connections has made her a successful and powerful educator and leader. Many of us witnessed this when she was the principal at Hixson Middle School.
Grace Lee’s background makes her the ideal school board candidate — being able to speak to administrative challenges, building needs, teacher support, and overall student performance and well-being. Additionally, she can speak as a parent living in our district and helping her child navigate our schools. Grace’s experience and expertise are unmatched and the Webster Groves school board will be better with her. On April 4, I will be voting for Dr. Grace Lee and I hope you will join me.
Amber Willis
Webster Groves