I fully support voting yes for the city of Kirkwood’s Transportation Development District, Proposition 1, on the Nov. 2, 2021 ballot.
This initiative will raise the city’s sales tax rate 1% to improve the roads in our community. I should preface my reasoning by letting you know that I am generally opposed to tax increases. But, this proposal appeals to me on multiple levels:
1) It’s a local sales tax increase (which doesn’t discriminate based on income or home value);
2) It’s paid for by people who use our streets (including the thousands of people who come to Kirkwood to enjoy our stores and restaurants);
3) The money will be used to improve Kirkwood roads (which are pretty rough these days), and;
4) The money will be managed by a TDD Board (composed of elected officials and appointed citizens), a unique aspect of this proposal. Moreover, the money may only be used for roads, sidewalks, bridges, and will not be going into the general fund.
A local tax to pay for local roads, managed by citizens of our community, is perfect in my mind. That’s how infrastructure issues should be handled.
Please join me in voting yes for Prop. 1 on Nov. 2!
Gary Reim Jr.
Kirkwood