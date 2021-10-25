Dear fellow Kirkwood residents,
We all know that a majority of our streets are in desperate need of repair. I’m not writing just to reiterate something we all know, rather I am writing to discuss a big step toward a solution to this issue. The issue is there are 221 miles of streets in Kirkwood to maintain and the budget to continuously keep all of those up to the standard that Kirkwood residents deserve is not nearly there.
The repairs are not just needed so your ride through Kirkwood is smooth, these repairs are needed to improve the safety of our community. One of the many things that makes Kirkwood amazing is the ability to walk throughout our community, however each pot hole a driver swerves around, each missing curb, and every sidewalk crack presents a safety issue to all those walking.
Prop 1 greatly increases available funds to fix all of those things by creating a Transportation Development District (TDD). It will provide new dedicated funding to not only update but also maintain Kirkwood’s streets and sidewalks for years to come. All while being funded by a small increase in sales tax so everyone who enjoys our community helps pay the bill, not just the residents. This is a great opportunity to take a big step toward fixing our streets, now and in the future. Please vote yes for Prop 1 on Nov. 2.
Jason Niemann
Kirkwood