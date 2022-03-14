I am voting for Kathy Hart on April 5 for mayor of Webster Groves. How the Douglass Hill project was handled by the current members on the city council should demonstrate how the city could be run if Kathy Hart is not elected as mayor.
Although I opposed the Douglass Hill project, those on the city council worked with and highly encouraged the developer in his plans for this development. Then, at the last minute, they unanimously rejected the plan. Yes, I was happy that the members of the council finally came to their senses. Yet, how did we get this far with a project only to bring it down to defeat at the very end? And how much time, energy and money were wasted on this failed project? What an embarrassment for the city of Webster Groves!
What developer would even want to work in the future with a city that lures a developer in and then slams the door on their project after a lot of time and money were spent? In addition, why did it take the council so long to make a last-minute decision when so many in the community clearly opposed the project to begin with?
This should be a sign to the citizens of Webster Groves. We need new leadership and not the present city council expanding its power over into the mayoral office. Vote for Kathy Hart on April 5!
Madeleine Appelbaum
Webster Groves