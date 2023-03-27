We need a fresh voice on the Webster Groves School District Board of Education.
When we moved into the district, Webster Groves had the reputation as being one of the top school districts in the state — even better than Kirkwood, believe it or not. Over the past decade, our district’s reputation has fallen, and this is well known.
District parents see this firsthand every day, and many have pulled their children out of the WGSD. I know many such parents. Those that send their children to other schools sadly see how far behind they are in core subject areas. The continuing decline in enrollment is so bad that the district anticipates a significant loss of revenue next year — in the millions.
Meanwhile, our elected school board votes 7-0 on nearly every proposal that comes before the board, rubber stamping the superintendent instead of overseeing him. They reward administrators with huge raises while the experience of our students and the district’s enrollment plummets. Problems are rarely acknowledged to the community, and current board members struggle to set meaningful, measurable goals to address them.
If you feel the district could be strengthened by adding just one independent voice, join me in voting for Justin Hauke for school board. Justin is a district parent who knows what is going on and wants to make things better. He will give a voice to the concerns of all residents. He is smart and has the courage to ask tough questions to drive accountability and promote good governance. He is currently a five-year volunteer on the district’s finance committee, and his finance background is desperately needed on the board right now.
Justin’s opponents are more of the same. We need a new voice. Join me in voting for Justin Hauke, and only Justin Hauke, for Webster Groves School Board on Tuesday, April 4.
Paula Juelich - Glendale