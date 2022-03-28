I had the privilege of serving on the O’Fallon District 203 School Board with Jeff Mintzlaff prior to his accepting a job promotion and moving to Kirkwood. I have been a board member for 22 years and was impressed by the huge impact Jeff had on our district. He served with me on the facilities committee and was instrumental in securing grants for upgrading lighting throughout our campus that has a 2,400 student capacity with parts dating to 1957. We improved lighting and reduced energy costs, and the return on investment paid for itself in five years.
Jeff brought a fresh energy to our board at a challenging time financially in our district. His ability to operate as part of a team was evident. We worked through a complete curriculum review to prioritize and keep programs funded leveraging all avenues at our disposal. Jeff’s ability to communicate and articulate ideas to the board was a strength to our ability to govern. He was very involved in community and school activities. Jeff is a man of integrity, honor and absolutely committed to excellence in education.
Choosing high quality people to serve on our school boards is perhaps the most important election we participate in. I hope you will all take time to conduct a thorough review of the candidates and the issues facing the district. I’m confident that research will produce your vote for Jeff Mintzlaff.
Keith Richter, Vice-President
O’Fallon Township District 203 Board of Education