Leading from a student-first perspective. Understanding and supporting the critical work of high-quality educators. Knowing that students learn in different ways, and deserve to be seen, recognized and valued for their unique strengths and talents. Understanding that student growth is about the whole person and more than just a MAP score. Using a budget as a tool to elevate and support learning priorities. Valuing families as partners in the educational process. Elevating literacy and learning as liberation and fundamental to each student and our community’s future. Twenty-plus years of experience as a classroom teacher, social worker and administrator in four area school districts. And, an active parent of a daughter currently enrolled in the Webster Groves School District.
Grace Lee certainly checks off my list of priorities for the Webster Groves School District Board of Education! I have partnered with Grace in professional roles for many years, and value her collaborative approach, professional expertise and her unwavering belief in students. As a parent, I have directly experienced her advocacy, support and vision for students during my child’s time at Hixson Middle School.
Please join me in voting for Grace Lee, and bringing her deep wisdom and perspective to the Webster Groves School District Board of Education and the students and families it serves.
Allison Williams
Webster Groves