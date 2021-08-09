Webster Groves, MO (63119)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 92F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, mainly cloudy late with a few showers. Low near 75F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.