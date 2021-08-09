I wholeheartedly support St. Louis County Executive Sam Page’s new order requiring masks in indoor public places in St. Louis County.
I have an 89-year-old mother and two children and a spouse who live in Webster Groves, as well as a sibling, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins who live in St. Louis County. I expect my elected officials to implement policies based on the best science — that is exactly what Sam Page is doing. If more politicians had shown this sort of courage we would not have had over 610,000 COVID deaths in the United States.
I also want to congratulate St. Louis County Councilwoman Lisa Clancy, who represents the Webster Groves area. She voted to support Dr. Page’s public health measure. Clancy supports science. She is showing the sort of courage that I look for in my representatives.
If you don’t think COVID is an issue here, think again! Over 2,300 people in St. Louis County have died from COVID already. Let’s support those leaders who are standing up for the health of all of us!
John Hickey
Webster Groves