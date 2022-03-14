Thank you to those who attended the Kirkwood School Board candidate forum hosted by the League of Women Voters on Thursday, March 3, at the Kirkwood High School Keating Center.
Four candidates were present: Matt Losse, Judy Merrill Moticka, Mark Boyko and Jeff Minztlaff. The moderator asked several questions submitted by the public and the candidates were each given the opportunity to respond.
Two candidates, Judy Moticka and current Kirkwood School Board Member Mark Boyko, did their “homework” and were well prepared with thoughtful responses and facts to back up their answers.
Judy Moticka is a 31-year resident of Kirkwood and a former Kirkwood School District teacher. Her responses centered on our future’s most important asset —the children. She understands that one does not get into the teaching profession without the passion of keeping children’s well-being (academics and character) at the forefront.
Mark Boyko’s responses, as a current board member, were from that very perspective — experience! He quoted statistics about the academic achievement of Kirkwood students as compared to other neighboring and similarly sized districts (Webster Groves and Clayton). Mark has had and will continue to have critical conversations with all community members. He is interested in listening to all perspectives, even with those whom he disagrees.
Both Judy Moticka and Mark Boyko emphasized listening to the stakeholders, parents, staff, students and the community of Kirkwood. Their vision and goals for the Kirkwood School District are reasonable and thoughtful.
Please vote for reason and common sense! A vote for Judy Moticka and Mark Boyko will ensure that the Kirkwood School District will continue its standing in the state of Missouri as one of the best!
Jill Gatcombe, Brandi & Jeff Koziatek, Kristin Rehg, Susan Tiffany, Kim Linhares, Rachel & Ryan McShane, Tanya & Donnie Craft, Sarah Pitt-Kaplan, Holly Talir & Tammy Beidle