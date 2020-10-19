Like many suburban white people, I was shocked at the death of George Floyd this summer and felt the need to do something to help my Black brothers and sisters. It seems to me that the disadvantages they face are particularly glaring in St. Louis, such a segregated city, where those who live on the north side don’t have access to the same amenities, including good schools, that exist in Webster Groves.
One thing we can do is to support affordable housing in Webster Groves so that more people can access a good education, the great equalizer in America. Won’t you join me in supporting the high-rise buildings proposed for the north side of Old Webster?
Phyllis Wheeler
Webster Groves