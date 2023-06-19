Many attendees wore blue to the Webster Groves School District Board of Education meeting on June 8 in support of Missy Showalter, a social worker who was recently terminated — allegedly without merit.
Jaime Adamski, president of the Webster Groves branch of the National Education Association, spoke on behalf of Showalter, asking the board to overturn her termination to a resignation.
“We are doing so many amazing things in this district. But if we were doing things so well, we would not be needlessly losing beloved educators,” said Adamski. “We have lost Melissa Raineys. We have lost Margaret Piper-Zamudios. We have lost Missy Showalters. I think it’s due to an issue with our board policies and fairness when they are being applied. Can we please make those losses have meaning as we grow and get better?”
Though Showalter said she did not receive a formal explanation for her termination, she believes it was triggered by a school culture and climate survey she spearheaded outside of school hours.
Piper-Zamudio, who claimed she was forced to resign from the district earlier this year as punishment for taking extended medical leave, also attended the June 8 meeting to speak in support of Showalter.
“She is just an incredible, incredible person. Missy knew what resources were out there and she was making the connections for students at three different schools,” said Piper-Zamudio. “She was trying — she was advocating for other employees, for her colleagues — she was trying to do good things. All of a sudden, she’s terminated.
“There’s biased application of board policy,” continued Piper-Zamudio. “Missy was never observed, not once, not told of anything she was doing or not doing … We need to hold leadership accountable.”
The Webster Groves School District declined to comment, explaining that it does not discuss personnel matters and prioritizes the confidentiality and privacy of its employees.
“While we cannot disclose specific details about individual employees’ departures due to privacy considerations, we can assure you that our actions are always guided by the best interests of our students and the overall well-being of our school community,” said Derek Duncan, the district’s director of communications.