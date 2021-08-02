The Aug. 3 Prop 1 vote is a referendum on who we are as a community. We market our community as being “diverse and welcoming.” Words, without congruent action, are meaningless.
The efforts of the supporters of Prop 1 paint quite a different picture of who we are. Rather than supporting the approved progressive actions of the Webster Groves City Council, they choose to engage in a misinformation campaign. Claims that a “No” vote will lead to a significant “tearing down” of existing homes and replacement with duplexes, and in so doing threatens single-family units, are inaccurate.
Webster Groves will continue to be a largely white, single-family community. In reality, a “No” vote is a small step in an effort to enhance our ability to be who we claim to be — a truly diverse and welcoming community.
Jim & J’Ann Allen
Webster Groves