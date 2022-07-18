If Craig Niehaus and other anti-abortion supporters truly “value all human life,” then certainly they’re in favor of funding programs to assure those babies and their mothers have necessary medical care, sufficient food, and safe, affordable housing and child care. To mandate that women carry a pregnancy to term without funding services to help them support a child is hypocritical at best and heartless at worst. Just ask the 400,000 children already in foster care. As to threats against Supreme Court justices, I certainly don’t condone violence or even the threat of it. But let’s be realistic — women are now going to die because of the decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade. I’d say that’s a threat in and of itself.
Nancy Murphy
Kirkwood