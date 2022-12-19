I am writing in response to the letter from Gary James Gray (Mailbag, Dec. 2). Gary, I know the football team has had a rough few years. From the COVID shutdown to coaching upheavals, the team has suffered a loss in numbers. Instead of writing letters to the paper, here are some things you could do to help ...
Encourage your sons, grandsons, nephews and neighbors to try out for the Junior Statesmen (for middle schoolers) or high school team. Football is great for their physical and mental health, and the boys really do make lifelong friendships.
Join the newly formed Statesmen Booster Club and donate your time, talent or treasure to support the athletic programs at Webster Groves High School. We would love your help on one of our committees.
Donate directly to the high school or Junior Statesmen (sixth to eighth grade) football team by offering financial support, providing a pre-game meal or maybe volunteer your time coaching (the junior program is entirely volunteer based).
Webster has a proud football history. We have a dedicated new head coach and a hard working group of young men playing. We are looking forward to building up both the high school and junior programs, and would love to have your support.
Allyson Travers
Webster Groves