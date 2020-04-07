Many Webster-Kirkwood Times and West End Word readers have asked for a way to contribute to the continuation of local news and updates. Reader contributions will help sustain that service. Those wishing to support this service can make a donation at www.timesnewspapers.com/contribute. Our publications are currently online. We do not yet have a forecast about resuming the printed publications. We wish each of you good health and enough for resources for today. Thank you for your generosity!
—Dwight Bitikofer, publisher