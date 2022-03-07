I support teaching truth in social studies and history in our schools. When I look back on my education, I realize that so much truth was left out or glossed over. I never learned about the extent of planned segregation in housing and its impact. I never learned about the East St. Louis race riots. I never learned about the burning of Black-owned businesses in Tulsa. Reconstruction and Jim Crow were minimally covered.
Our children need to learn the truth of our history and decide for themselves how these events have affected our country and where we want to go from here. Our young people are the future of our country and they deserve the truth in their education.
This is a very important school board election. There are people in fringe groups running in many of these elections and using language and talking points that might cloud what they really stand for. Make sure you do your research, make sure you know who candidates are affiliated with and funded by, decide who you want to support, then vote. Our children and educators need us to stand with them for teaching truth.
Barbara Salsich Richter
Kirkwood